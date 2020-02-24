Split 7th Circ. Resurrects $75M Antitrust Suit Against Comcast

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday revived a $75 million suit accusing Comcast of refusing to work with advertisers who don't use the cable giant's internal advertising system, saying there was sufficient evidence to put the claims before a jury. A split three-judge panel revived the suit nearly a year and a half after an Illinois federal judge found that it wasn't illegal for Comcast to refuse to do business with a smaller advertising firm. Two of the appellate judges disagreed, declaring in a precedential decision that ad sales management company Viamedia had mounted a strong enough case to survive summary judgment and dismissal...

