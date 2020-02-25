Sanctuary Belize Execs Lose 4th Circ. Bid To Unfreeze Assets

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a lower court decision granting the Federal Trade Commission's bid to halt the operation of an alleged $140 million Belize real estate scam and to freeze the founders' assets during litigation, saying that protecting the status quo will help ensure a fair judgment. Sanctuary Belize's founders, Andris Pukke and Peter Baker, failed to convince the appellate court to overturn a Maryland federal court's preliminary injunction halting the operation and freezing the defendants' assets to prevent their dissipation, according to the Fourth Circuit's judgment and unpublished opinion on Monday. The appellate court also tossed Pukke's motion for...

