Workers Win Class Status In Microchip Technology ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- A federal judge has given the green light to a class action brought by Atmel Corp. workers who claim Microchip Technology Inc. stiffed them on severance after it bought Atmel and fired them, unswayed by the argument that class treatment wasn't appropriate because some employees had senior-level severance agreements. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. on Monday granted a bid to certify a class of around 200 former Atmel workers in a suit claiming Microchip Technology flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying them benefits they say they were owed under an Atmel severance plan. While Microchip...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS