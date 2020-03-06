Steps For Cos. Reacting To Anonymous Short-Seller Claims

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- Short-seller campaigns have become increasingly common, touching almost every sector of the economy in the last five years. For most companies, the question is not if but when they will face such a campaign. Regardless of the veracity of the allegations advanced, companies should not dismiss allegations outright simply by virtue of the fact that they are made by pseudonymous short sellers, because the market may not, and regulators certainly will not. Indeed, regulators now routinely investigate allegations raised in pseudonymous short reports, and expect public companies to have taken internal steps to investigate and remediate when necessary. While there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS