Ex-Newark Cop Convicted In Kickback Scam At Water Agency

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal jury on Monday convicted a former Newark police officer of all charges related to a purported kickback scheme at a defunct water agency, representing the first guilty verdict over alleged misconduct at the agency after several other individuals took plea deals. Jurors convicted Janell Robinson of submitting bogus invoices to the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp. on behalf of her security consulting business and using some of the payments to the company for kickbacks to the agency's then-executive director, Linda Watkins Brashear, court records show. Robinson was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit...

