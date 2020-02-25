Becton Beats Biometric Privacy Suit Over Med Dispenser

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed a hospital worker's suit alleging medical supplier Becton Dickinson & Co. breached Illinois' biometric privacy law by requiring him to use his fingerprint to unlock a medication dispensing system, finding that his claims were too vague. U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer on Monday found that respiratory therapist Corey Heard had failed to provide enough details alleging that the medical device maker violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act with its "Pyxis MedStation" system, which Heard says he used at several Illinois hospitals since 2015. "Heard repeatedly alleges that BD 'collected' his biometric data without alleging how, when,...

