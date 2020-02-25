WilmerHale Snags Capital Markets Partner From Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- WilmerHale announced Monday that it has brought on a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner and 25-year veteran of capital markets practice to join its corporate group in New York. Glenn Pollner, who joins as partner, will focus on equity and debt capital markets transactions and other corporate matters including public company disclosure and reporting obligations, sharing his expertise in the life sciences and health care sectors across practice groups at the firm. Pollner spent nearly 13 years at Gibson Dunn, which he joined after 16 years with Dewey Ballantine LLP. He said he arrives at WilmerHale with a deep respect...

