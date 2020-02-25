Google Weighs In On Whether Servers Are 'Agents' For Venue

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- Google has hit back at arguments that its servers qualify as agents in the Eastern District of Texas for patent venue purposes, saying that the "technological and legal future has not yet arrived" to the point where machines can consent to being controlled as agents. Following the Federal Circuit's Feb. 13 decision ordering U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer a lawsuit against Google for a lack of agents in the district to establish venue, the judge in a separate case against the tech giant asked for briefing on the impact of that ruling. Personalized Media Communications LLC, which sued Google...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS