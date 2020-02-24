House Dem Plans Bill To Crack Down On False Online Ads

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Online giants could be sued for “demonstrably false” political advertising under legislation that a key House Democrat on antitrust issues said Monday he was poised to file. Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee’s panel on antitrust law, told a gathering of the broadcast industry in Washington, D.C., that not only was he probing competition issues in online media, but also rampant concerns about false advertising. Cicilline said his bill would curtail online giants’ immunity from liability so they could be sued for “demonstrably false” political ads using a legal test similar to libel laws. Congress largely shielded...

