Aviation Watch: For NASA, Failure Cannot Be An Option

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- On Dec. 20, 2019, The Boeing Co. launched its Starliner spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center on an unmanned orbital test flight. Its objective was to rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station in orbit, deliver supplies and return science experiments and other materials, confirming its readiness to carry U.S. astronauts into orbit in 2020. The liftoff and initial phase of the flight went according to plan, but then things went awry. Due to a programming error, Starliner exhausted its maneuvering fuel, making it impossible to reach the proper orbit. The mission ended two days later with a successful landing...

