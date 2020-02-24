Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd Ripped Off Yeasayer, Suit Says

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd illegally sampled vocals from a 2007 track by indie rock band Yeasayer for use on the song "Pray For Me," from the "Black Panther" soundtrack album, Yeasayer told a New York federal court Monday, hitting the artists and their producers with copyright infringement claims. Brooklyn-based Yeasayer said in its complaint that Lamar and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, extracted the choral performance included in the band's song "Sunrise," slightly modified it and then inserted the altered material into "Pray For Me," the final track on the soundtrack for the 2018 blockbuster superhero...

