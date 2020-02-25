NY Court Rules Against Manhattan 4-Tower Development

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- A New York judge has struck down approval for construction of four luxury high-rise towers in the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan, finding the city’s planning commission failed to properly consider zoning regulations in approving the project. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron nullified approval for the planned four towers at three sites and partially sided with the arguments of Chinatown and Lower East Side residents and community activists against the projects, according to an order signed Feb. 11 and filed Monday. Judge Ergoron said the New York City Planning Commission failed to consider zoning regulations for the Two Bridges...

