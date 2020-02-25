Atty Sued By Wyndham Agrees To Quit Timeshare Exit Biz

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and an attorney accused of running a bogus timeshare exit scheme have jointly asked a Florida federal judge to approve a permanent injunction that bars the attorney from selling his services to share owners and advising them to try to escape their contracts. The timeshare company and attorney Harold O. Miller told U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron on Monday that they have fully resolved all of Wyndham’s claims that Miller and website owner John E. Mortimer violated the Lanham Act by competing against the company with false advertisements claiming consumers could use their legal services to...

