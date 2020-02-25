Nissan Contamination Cut $6M Property Sale In Half, Suit Says

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A family-owned scrap metal facility sued Nissan in California federal court Monday, alleging the auto company’s contaminated groundwater seeped into their property, reducing its sale value by $3 million. The owners of Ideal Metal & Salvage Company say they discovered that Nissan’s use of chlorinated solvent-related hazardous substances at a showroom and service center affected their groundwater when a potential buyer of its property completed its due diligence in 2018. Upon the discovery, the potential buyer walked away from the deal and the metal scrapping company was forced to cut its $6 million asking price in half. The owners of the...

