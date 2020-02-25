Hyundai Aims To Force Arbitration Of Unlawful Fee Claims

Law360, Newark, N.J. (February 25, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Hyundai financing company told a New Jersey appellate court Tuesday that consumers behind a proposed class action must arbitrate their claims over its allegedly illegal fees, saying an arbitration agreement was clear and applied to the business even though the clause was in a contract between the customers and a dealership. In seeking to overturn a ruling denying its bid to compel arbitration, Hyundai Capital America Inc. attorney Todd S. Kim of Reed Smith LLP told a two-judge Appellate Division panel in Newark that a trial court erred in finding that the arbitration agreement was ambiguous but got it right...

