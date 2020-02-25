AT&T Can't Skirt All Of Crypto Investor's $24M Hacking Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- AT&T escaped a prominent cryptocurrency investor’s breach of contract and punitive damages claims in a suit accusing the phone company of failing to protect his personal data, but must face fraud and negligence claims, a California federal judge ruled Monday. Investor Michael Terpin alleges AT&T allowed hackers to gain access to his cellphone by swapping, or reassigning, his SIM card to them. The hackers used information stored on the card to steal $24 million worth of cryptocurrency, according to the suit. The phone company tried to ditch an amended version of the suit after shedding most claims last summer, arguing Terpin...

