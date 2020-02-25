Chevron, Sariel Await Jury's Decision In $3M Trademark Case

Law360, Houston (February 25, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- No verdict was returned Tuesday in the trademark infringement lawsuit Chevron brought against Sariel Petroleum LLC, accusing the smaller company of pretending it was affiliated with the oil and gas giant to trick companies into doing at least $3.2 million in business with it. Jurors in Houston began deliberating Tuesday afternoon, after sitting through a trial that began on Feb. 18 before U.S. District Judge David Hittner. In January 2018, Chevron USA Inc. and Chevron Intellectual Property LLC sued Sariel Petroleum, its President Arael Doolittle and Alvin Diaz, who Chevron alleged misrepresented himself as a Chevron distillates trader. The jury heard...

