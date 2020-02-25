High Court Bars Damages In Fatal Cross-Border Shooting

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:38 AM EST) -- The family of a Mexican teenager who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent across the Southern border can’t collect damages, the U.S. Supreme Court held Tuesday. In a 5-4 decision on Tuesday, the justices refused to allow Jesus Hernández to collect civil damages over his son’s fatal shooting by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. (AP) In a 5-4 decision, the justices refused to allow Jesus C. Hernández, the father of the slain teen, to collect civil damages under the 1971 Supreme Court ruling Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, which allows people to collect money damages if their...

