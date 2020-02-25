Banks Blast La.'s 'Serial Amendments' To Bond-Rigging Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- Barclays Bank PLC, Jefferies Group LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC have urged a Louisiana federal judge to toss the state attorney general office’s bid to file a second amended complaint alleging they and other banks rigged the price of bonds issued by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The financial firms rebuked Louisiana’s move in a pair of filings Monday as costly and time-consuming and noted that the state has failed to reply to their dismissal motions filed after the original suit was lodged last September and after the state submitted its first amended complaint in December....

