Texas Atty Can't Get License Back After Evidence Tampering

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday denied a request by an attorney convicted of tampering with evidence to have his law license reinstated, finding that the trial court had sufficient evidence to determine the attorney lacked remorse and hadn't thought out how he would return to the legal profession. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel for the First Court of Appeals rejected attorney Mikel Peter Eggert's arguments that a Texas trial court didn't have the evidence to find he lacked remorse or understanding at the seriousness of the criminal conviction that caused his disbarment. Witnesses testified that Eggert "deeply regretted...

