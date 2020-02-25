BofA Must Face Another Escrow Interest Suit, This Time In Md.

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Baltimore federal judge ruled Monday that Bank of America NA must face a proposed class action accusing it of stiffing Maryland home buyers on millions in mortgage escrow interest payments required by state law, the latest such case the bank has been unable to squash on federal preemption grounds. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher largely denied Bank of America's bid to escape a 2018 lawsuit filed by Maryland borrower Cynthia Clark, who alleges the banking giant has ignored a Maryland state law mandating that lenders pay interest on funds they hold in borrowers' mortgage escrow accounts. As it has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS