Judge Tosses Calif. CBD Co.'s Libel Suit Against Writer

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Monday dismissed with prejudice a pharmaceutical company's libel suit against a writer whose article claimed the company lied about deriving CBD from hops, as opposed to marijuana or hemp. U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi found that certain of the challenged statements that appeared in writer Brandon Dorfman's February 2019 article were protected by the First Amendment because they were clearly subjective. As for the other contested statements in the article, the court found that Peak Health Center, a plant-based pharmaceutical concern in Santa Clara County, had failed to counter them with an opposing set...

