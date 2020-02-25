Texas Court Yanks New Trial In Med Mal Death Case

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has overruled the grant of a new trial to the estate of a man who died of cancer five days after being diagnosed with tonsillitis at a hospital emergency room, saying autopsy photos that were supposedly "new evidence" could have been discovered before trial. Joseph Nicholson died of leukemia and secondary infection Nov. 18, 2016, five days after being given antibiotics for tonsillitis by physician assistant Iftikhar Ahmed at Houston Northwest Medical Center. Ahmed's records received signoff the day after the visit from a doctor, Farhan Khan. Nicholson's estate representative, Lena Savanah, lost the ensuing medical malpractice...

