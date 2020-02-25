Texas Justices Dubious Of Price Impact In Air Ambulance Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned how much an air ambulance company's pricing is actually impacted by limits on how much insurers will pay for the service under the state workers' compensation act. During oral argument, Justice Brett Busby seemed to be stuck on the relationship between reimbursement limits and service prices. He asked three times that attorneys for workers' compensation provider Texas Mutual Insurance Co. — which says there is no connection between the two — and once that attorneys for ambulance provider PHI Air Medical Inc. — which says there is a connection — identify evidence or case law supporting their respective...

