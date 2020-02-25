CR England Inks $18.6M Deal In Truckers' Train-To-Hire Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Trucking company C.R. England has agreed to a deal worth $18.6 million to end a class action alleging it lured job seekers to enroll in its for-profit driving school with false promises of employment. The deal consists of $3.6 million in cash plus $15 million in debt forgiveness for about 12,600 class members, with class counsel from four firms set to split about $1.5 million in fees and costs, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Monday in Utah federal court. "The relief provided to the class is exceptional, taking into account ... the costs, risks, and delay of trial...

