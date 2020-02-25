Real Estate Rumors: RFR, CIT Bank, Kayne Anderson

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- RFR Realty is in talks to buy a New York office tower for roughly $400 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is in late-stage discussions to pick up 900 Third Ave., a 36-story tower owned by real estate investment trust Paramount Group, according to the report. CIT Bank has loaned $30 million to a venture of DRA Advisors and Paragon Commercial Group for a retail property in Rancho Mirage, California, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan is for Rancho Las Palmas Shopping Center, a 163,500-square-foot property, and the financing is...

