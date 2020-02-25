Retired Shipbuilders Get Class Status In Mortality Table Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday gave class status to a group of retired Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shipbuilders in a suit accusing the company of using outdated mortality rates to short them on pension benefits. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith signed off on a January agreement between the shipbuilding company and plaintiff Roger Herndon that stipulated to class certification. Judge Smith noted that the class will have more than 1,000 members, and that certification is appropriate since litigating separate cases by individual plaintiffs would run the risk of coming up with inconsistent judgments. Tuesday's decision came after U.S. District...

