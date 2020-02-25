Phanatic Creators Slam Team's Mascot Redesign Amid IP Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- After the Philadelphia Phillies unveiled a slightly redesigned version of the Phillie Phanatic over the weekend, the famed mascot’s creators slammed the team Tuesday for what they said was its failure to work toward resolving an ongoing fight over intellectual property rights to the furry green creature. Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, the duo tapped by the Phillies to create the mascot in the late 1970s, said the redesign that the team unveiled during a spring training game on Sunday was an “affront” to their creative vision and to fans. “The Phillies' lack of good faith in negotiating for an extension...

