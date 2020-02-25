Texas PI Firm Says Referral Website Violates Trademarks

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Dallas-area personal injury law firm has accused an attorney referral website of manipulating search engine results to steal potential clients who searched for the firm’s name or principal online, according to a lawsuit removed to Texas federal court Monday. Ben Abbott & Associates PLLC says that Accident Injury Legal Center contracted with search engines to direct internet users searching for “Ben Abbott” or “Ben Abbott & Associates” to the Accident Injury website and on to firms that pay for the website’s referrals. The lawsuit lodges claims of tortious interference with business, trademark infringement and barratry. The law firm characterized Accident...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS