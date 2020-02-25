5 AGs To Lead Multistate Probe Into Juul's Marketing Tactics

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas announced Tuesday that they will lead a 39-state coalition to investigate the marketing practices of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., which is already facing a slew of legal actions over its vaping products. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement that the initiative is an expansion of a probe the Constitution State launched last year into whether Juul had promoted its products as aids for quitting smoking even though federal regulators haven’t approved them for that purpose. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also said the investigation would build on...

