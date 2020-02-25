Restaurants Unlimited's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd With Caveat

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 25, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Bankrupt dining chain owner Restaurants Unlimited Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 plan, but not before a bankruptcy judge granted a request from a federal watchdog to rein in the scope of the plan's exculpation provisions. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said he was in agreement with the Office of the U.S. Trustee that RUI was seeking to extend the exculpation protection of the Bankruptcy Code to too many individuals and entities and for actions taken before the Chapter 11 case was filed. "I'm not prepared to extend exculpation beyond...

