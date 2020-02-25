Calif. AG Asks Congress Not To Preempt New Privacy Law

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- California's attorney general asked federal lawmakers in a letter Tuesday to reject any online privacy legislation that would restrict the recently passed and soon-to-be enforced California Consumer Privacy Act. Attorney General Xavier Becerra lauded Congress’ intention to address privacy issues through legislation, but asked that lawmakers not bind the states' hands, an allusion to a draft of a federal privacy bill from Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., that would preempt state laws. “I encourage Congress to favor legislation that sets a federal privacy-protection floor rather than a ceiling, allowing my state — and others that may follow — the opportunity to provide...

