Ill. Class Says High Court TCPA Nix 'Never Going To Happen'

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- A vacation booking company’s claim that the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the Telephone Consumer Protection Act “is never going to happen,” a class of Illinois residents said Tuesday, urging a federal judge not to pause their robocall suit. Consolidated World Travel Inc. has asked U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to stay two lawsuits over its allegedly unsolicited robocalls until the Supreme Court issues its decision in Barr et al. v. American Association of Political Consultants, which challenges a TCPA exemption allowing government-backed debt collectors to skirt its blanket ban on autodialed cellphone calls. The company has argued the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS