Native Group Asks 10th Circ. To Revisit Treaty Rights Decision

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Native group claiming descent from former Ute Indian Tribe members urged the Tenth Circuit on Monday to rethink a decision that the group can’t issue licenses to hunt and fish on the tribe's reservation, saying their treaty rights persist even though the group isn’t federally recognized as a tribe. The Uintah Valley Shoshone Tribe asked the Tenth Circuit for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc of a circuit panel’s Jan. 9 decision affirming a Utah federal judge's September 2018 ruling that the Ute Tribe had the exclusive right to sell the hunting and fishing licenses for use on its...

