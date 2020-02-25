Ariz. High Court Says Tribe's Rafting Co. Can't Share Immunity

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that a whitewater rafting business owned by the Hualapai Indian Tribe doesn't qualify as an arm of the tribe entitled to tribe immunity, finding that Grand Canyon Resort Corp. must face a woman's suit over a rafting accident. Sara Fox and her husband sued GCRC, a tribal corporation, and the tribe following a 2016 accident in the Grand Canyon that left her seriously injured, according to the order. The Mohave County Superior Court dismissed her complaint against the tribe, citing sovereign immunity grounds. But the state court refused to dismiss...

