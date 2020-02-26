Fort Worth Air Traffic Center Ducks Claims In Fatal Crash Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge trimmed a $40 million wrongful death suit alleging ill-trained air traffic controllers in Fort Worth caused a fatal 2015 crash of an aircraft that lost engine power, saying the air traffic controllers acted within their discretion. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown said Tuesday the Federal Tort Claims Act bars certain claims from Charles Barton Fehr and Brian Fehr, two brothers who alleged bad instructions from an air traffic controller trainee handling a busy section of airspace near Dallas led to the July 2015 crash that killed their parents, Charles and Vicki Fehr. Judge Brown granted the government's...

