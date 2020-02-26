SEC Secures $2M Judgment Against Ex-NY Broker

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- A former broker must pay over $2 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and his victims in the regulator's suit accusing him of ripping off investors with excessive trading fees and reckless investments, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods ordered Donald J. Fowler, who previously worked for the now-defunct Long Island brokerage firm J.D. Nicholas & Associates Inc., to pay $1.95 million in civil monetary penalties and over $132,000 in disgorgement. In a June trial, a jury unanimously found that Fowler violated federal securities laws by intentionally recommending bad investment strategies and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS