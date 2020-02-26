DOJ, FTC Asked To Weigh In On Rail Price-Fixing Case

Law360, Washington (February 26, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Tuesday he’ll be inviting the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to chime in on long-running multidistrict litigation by shippers accusing the country’s four largest railroad carriers of conspiring to fix fuel surcharge prices. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman wrote in a two-page order that he would ask both agencies to file a statement of interest in response to a pending motion seeking an interpretation of an untested section of a federal law, which is connected to the case. In the pending motion filed under seal on Feb. 21 by BNSF Railway...

