Tribes, Feds Spar Over Presidential Permit For Keystone XL

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Rosebud Sioux and Fort Belknap tribes traded blows with the federal government in Montana federal court Tuesday, battling over the impact of the Keystone XL pipeline on tribal mineral rights and whether President Donald Trump had the authority to issue a permit for the project. The tribes sought summary judgment in their challenge to the TC Energy project, saying Trump's 2019 presidential permit — issued to replace the U.S. Department of State's court-vacated 2017 permit for the pipeline — "is unconstitutional because Congress, and not the president, possesses the constitutional power to permit the Keystone XL pipeline." And TC Energy, formerly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS