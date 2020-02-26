Judge OKs $18.5M Deal Ending Payday Loan Dispute

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge ordered preliminary approval Tuesday of an $18.5 million settlement of claims that a former Google executive's financial technology company and a tribal corporation stuck consumers with payday loans carrying triple-digit interest rates. The consumers in the proposed class action had accused former Google Chief Information Officer Douglas Merrill and the company he founded, ZestFinance Inc., of hiding behind a North Dakota tribal corporation's sovereign immunity while issuing short-term loans with interest rates of up to 460%. Beyond the settlement payment, the deal wipes out $170 million in outstanding consumer debt. Some 366,000 individuals who entered loan agreements...

