Columbia Gas Parent Agrees To $53M Fine After Deadly Blasts

Law360, Boston (February 26, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- NiSource Inc. has agreed to pay a $53 million fine and sell Massachusetts-based Columbia Gas, which pled guilty to violating federal safety law after an investigation into a series of 2018 explosions north of Boston that left a teenager dead and hundreds of homes and buildings damaged. The Massachusetts unit of the Indiana-based company admitted to violating a single count of the Pipeline Safety Act, for failure to prepare and follow a procedure for the starting up and shutting down of a pipeline designed to assure operation within the maximum allowable operating pressure. The plea deal was announced Wednesday morning by U.S....

