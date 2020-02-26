Ex-Deutsche, Merrill Traders Claim DOJ Misconduct

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- Former traders at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch have raised concerns that the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section abused their rights by using a request for evidence from the U.K. as a pretext to get more time to charge them with spoofing. Former Deutsche Bank traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu and ex-Merrill Lynch traders John Pacilio and Edward Bases stand accused of deceptive trading on the precious metals markets. On Tuesday, the traders filed motions asking the judges overseeing their cases to force prosecutors to hand over documents related to a 2016 request for evidence from the U.K....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS