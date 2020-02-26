Law Firm Can't Avoid Rabbi's Tax Suit Over Retirement Plan

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A law firm must face a rabbi’s lawsuit claiming the firm helped a synagogue engage in fraud by keeping him in the dark about a retirement plan that was not compliant with tax regulations, an Illinois federal court ruled Wednesday. Cozen O’Connor PC cannot escape claims that it helped the Chicago Loop Synagogue pressure Rabbi Stanley E. Kroll into resigning before it informed him that his deferred compensation plan was not tax-compliant, the court said in a memorandum opinion. Kroll alleges he took a significant tax hit as a result and is seeking punitive damages for what he characterizes as Cozen's...

