Split NJ High Court Upholds Geico Auto Coverage Ruling

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed an appellate decision that requires auto insurers to provide thousands of dollars in bodily injury liability coverage to out-of-state drivers while they’re driving in the Garden State, even though New Jersey residents themselves can purchase policies without those protections. The justices ruled 3-2 that New Jersey’s Legislature intentionally held out-of-state policies to a higher coverage minimum than some in-state policies when drafting the so-called deemer statute at the heart of the case. “That said, we do note that, as a result of application of our deemer statute in this case, the out-of-state insured is...

