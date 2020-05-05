CNN Fights Fla. Surgeon's Bid For Messages With Source

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- CNN urged a Florida state judge Tuesday to reject a Palm Beach County surgeon's bid to obtain the network's communications with a source, arguing that the doctor failed to present evidence in his defamation suit against the news channel that would overcome legal protections for journalists. While counsel for plaintiff Dr. Michael Black argued during a telephone hearing that a special magistrate had found that communications between CNN and co-defendant Kelly Robinson are relevant, Charles D. Tobin of Ballard Spahr LLP, who is representing CNN and its employees — including anchor Anderson Cooper — said that Florida state law requires Black...

