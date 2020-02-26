'Rookie Mistakes' To Avoid In Navigating DOJ-FTC Interplay

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- The "clearance" system the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission use to pick which agency will review a merger can put companies in a tricky spot, but experts say there are steps attorneys can take to avoid pitfalls in the process. Clearance is "a totally unregulated relationship" governed largely by tradition, said Abbott "Tad" B. Lipsky Jr. of George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, an FTC and DOJ alum who now heads the competition advocacy program at the school’s Global Antitrust Institute. "There’s no rule. There’s no statute. There’s no nothing." The agencies have more-or-less divided their...

