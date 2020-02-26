YouTube Beats Conservative Group's Free Speech Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit rejected a lawsuit Wednesday that claimed Google's YouTube is violating the First Amendment by censoring conservative content, ruling that the site's "ubiquity" did not transform it into a public forum. Rejecting a suit filed by radio host Dennis Prager that claimed Google LLC was suppressing conservative viewpoints, the appeals court ruled that YouTube is private property that's not governed by the Constitution's guarantee of free speech. "Despite YouTube's ubiquity and its role as a public-facing platform, it remains a private forum, not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment," U.S. Circuit Judge M. Margaret...

