Bernstein Liebhard OK'd To Lead Cannabis Co. Securities Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has appointed Bernstein Liebhard LLP as lead plaintiffs' counsel in a consolidated securities class action alleging cannabis producer and distributor Hexo Corp. lied and withheld information from investors before losing hundreds of millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said in Tuesday's order that Bernstein Liebhard's lead plaintiffs, John B. Medley and Timothy Sweeney, alleged that they had a combined loss of nearly $662,000 and provided detailed information supporting their adequacy to serve as lead plaintiffs. "Bernstein Liebhard has experience prosecuting securities class actions, and the court has no reason to believe that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS