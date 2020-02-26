Popular Curly-Hair Product Line Causes Hair Loss, Suits Say

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- A curly-hair product line with a fanatic following featured in the TV show "Broad City" has been hit with a handful of proposed class actions from users claiming that DevaCurl products damaged their scalps and made their hair fall out in clumps. A suit filed against Deva Concepts LLC on Tuesday in New York federal court follows similar allegations filed in Florida and California earlier this month. In Tuesday's complaint, Florida resident Jennifer Schwartz and New York resident Mia Rosenberg say they sued the company over its specialty “Sulfate-Free” hair products after Schwartz learned of the other users' experiences and after Rosenberg noticed that she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS