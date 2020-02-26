Mass. Court Affirms $2.5M Punitive Award In Hernia Death Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a $2.5 million punitive damages verdict over a hernia patient's death days after surgery, saying the evidence supported a finding of gross negligence regarding the surgeon's use of a "tacker" fastening device. The appeals court said the finding of gross negligence was supported based on the actions of surgeon Darius Ameri in the surgery on patient Laura Parsons for a hiatal hernia, in which the stomach migrates upward through the diaphragm and needs to be put back in place. The timeline of the surgery is unclear, but the suit was filed in July 2015....

